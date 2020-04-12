Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $5.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.19 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $27.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $58.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 252,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

