Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 1,486,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

