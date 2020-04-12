United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.65.
NYSE:UPS opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
