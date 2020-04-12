United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.65.

NYSE:UPS opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

