Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $30.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

INVH traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 5,019,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,665. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

