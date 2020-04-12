Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Carnival reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $19.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $21.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 144,437,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,657,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

