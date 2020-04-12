Zacks: Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.40 Million

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post sales of $59.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $72.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $253.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $301.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.25 million, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $298.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Northland Securities lowered SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE SBOW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 130,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,999. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

