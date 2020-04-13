Analysts Set $29.25 Price Target for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $29.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $13.15. 123,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $713.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

