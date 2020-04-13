Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $19.17

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. 6,712,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,777. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 374,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

