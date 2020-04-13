Analysts Set Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Insiders acquired 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 268,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,640,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 1,004,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

