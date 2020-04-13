Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $136.09

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 575,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,393. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

