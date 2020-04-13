Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $52.25

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. 704,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Graco by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 410,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Graco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

