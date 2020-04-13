Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $52.25

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. 704,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Graco by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,262,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 410,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Graco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit