Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.84.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

APTV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

