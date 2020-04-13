ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 84,643 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 71,478 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. 137,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

