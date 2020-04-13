Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at $116,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

