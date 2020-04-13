Brokerages Anticipate Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAP. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 14,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,516. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

