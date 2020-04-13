Brokerages Set $1.50 Price Target for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

XELB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 271,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.07.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

