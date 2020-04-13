Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) PT at C$338.33

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$333.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$7.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$308.44. The stock had a trading volume of 253,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$309.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$319.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

