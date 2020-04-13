Brokerages Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Price Target at GBX 114

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.50).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Capita to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Capita to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other Capita news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 13,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,663.

Shares of Capita stock traded up GBX 6.61 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 39.64 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,070,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market cap of $661.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.01.

Capita (LON:CPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Capita will post 1297.6781044 earnings per share for the current year.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

