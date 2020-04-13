Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $90.40

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $70.05. 252,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,534. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,495,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.