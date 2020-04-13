Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target at $24.91

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 2,972,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,147. The company has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

