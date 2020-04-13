Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.37 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

