China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

LFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 375,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,660. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

