Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. 628,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.