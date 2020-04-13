DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.54.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 over the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,398,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

