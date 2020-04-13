Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.23 ($33.99).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

DUE stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €21.08 ($24.51). The company had a trading volume of 185,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.24.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

