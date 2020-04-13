Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,349,000 after buying an additional 394,941 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.93. 1,591,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

