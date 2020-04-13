Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 336,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,222. Inogen has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

