Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
Shares of INGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 336,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,222. Inogen has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.