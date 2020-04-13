Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. 133,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,852. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

