Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$36.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.