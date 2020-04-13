Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. Lithia Motors also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.56.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.58. 253,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

