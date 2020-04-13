Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Sidoti increased their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. 141,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. Matson has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

