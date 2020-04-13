MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

MGDDY stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

