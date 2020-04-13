National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 599,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,657,701 shares of company stock worth $7,176,960. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

