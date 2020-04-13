OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. 53,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.