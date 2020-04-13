Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.13. 182,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,593. Passage Bio has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.95.

