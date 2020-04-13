Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 904,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,051. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.