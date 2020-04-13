Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives $69.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter.

PBH traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $40.43. 617,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,080. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.