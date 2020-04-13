Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $86.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 787,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

