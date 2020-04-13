Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $57.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Red River Bancshares an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

RRBI traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. State Street Corp bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.