Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of SBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,390. The company has a market cap of $426.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 857.48% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

