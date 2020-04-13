Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

SIG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,129. The company has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

