T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.