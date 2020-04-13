Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 187,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

