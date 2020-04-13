Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.
UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.
Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 187,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.