Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vereit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. 21,892,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,976,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit