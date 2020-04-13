Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Vereit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. 21,892,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,976,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.