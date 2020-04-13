Zacks: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. 385,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

