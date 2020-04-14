-$0.05 EPS Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 443,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,263. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,413.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in US Concrete by 468.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

