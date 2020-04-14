$0.71 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.62. 2,113,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $131,136,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.