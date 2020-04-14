$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

CDW stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. 967,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

