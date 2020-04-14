$67.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $67.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.12 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $65.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $247.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.88 million to $281.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.96 million, with estimates ranging from $235.68 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 3,596,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.