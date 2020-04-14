Aeon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,608.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $10,608.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00793488 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.